2023 S Malik Hartford Announces Decision

The Mountaineers miss out on one of Ohio's top defensive backs.

West Virginia safety target Malik Hartford (6'3", 175 lbs) of Lakota West High School in West Chester announced on Wednesday that he has committed to Ohio State.

Hartford chose the Buckeyes over Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, and West Virginia.

As a junior, Hartford recorded 58 tackles, six blocked kicks, two interceptions, and one sack. He was named First Team All-Conference, First Team All-City, and Second Team All-Region.

