2027 Georgia Tight End Luke Linder Commits to West Virginia

Sunday morning, class of 2027 tight end Luke Linder (6'3", 215 lbs) out of Whitefield Academy in Marietta, Georgia, announced his commitment to West Virginia.

"First off, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love and at the level I’m playing it at. Without Him, this wouldn’t be possible," he posted on X. "I’d also like to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for supporting me through this journey. With that being said, I’m fired up to announce that I will be committing to West Virginia University! I’m home! Go, Mountaineers!"

Linder picked West Virginia over offers from Army, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Memphis, Navy, Troy, UAB, Western Kentucky, and several others.

Last season as a junior, Linder hauled in 19 receptions for 256 yards and a touchdown.

The Scouting Report on Luke Linder

Although he still has some room to fill out, he does a pretty job of blocking in the run game and punishing defenders. The form is pretty solid as is, so once he gets to campus and puts on another 20 pounds or so, he'll be able to throw people around like it's nothing.

As a receiver, he has a good feel for finding the soft spots in zone coverage over the middle and making things happen after the catch. He will need a year or so to develop before factoring into the tight end rotation, but could certainly play a role on special teams.

The pass-catching ability is real, but the part of his game that should excite fans the most is what he does in the trenches, setting up the ground game. He plays with a level of physicality and nastiness that perfectly fits the Hard Edge mentality Rich Rodriguez is searching for. It won't take too long for him to become a fan favorite. All you have to do is watch the first couple of minutes of his tape, and you'll see why this staff wanted him.

West Virginia's updated 2027 recruiting class

QB Andre Phillip II, RB Bryian Duncan, RB Lee Prince Jr., RB Khamoni Williams, WR Brock Burrus, WR Carter Davis, WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, TE Luke Linder, OL Jajuan Graham, OL Ethan Lawson, DL Zai'Vion Meads, DL DaJour Webb, EDGE Trevoris Finley, EDGE Chris Wilson, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner, CB Zachary Gleason Jr., LS Warren Flatt