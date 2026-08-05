What Rich Rod Could Reveal in His First Fall Camp Press Conference

There are only about a million things that West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez could discuss today in his first fall camp press conference, but there are two things in particular that I would expect him to address... or answer. And no, it's nothing to do with the quarterbacks.

RB SirPaul Cheeks...where is he???

WVU Athletics Communications

Cheeks is the only signee (high school or portal) who is still missing from the official roster. The class of 2026 running back suffered a season-ending torn ACL last October and told me that he was expecting to return by late June-early July.

We reached out to him (and others) for an update, but haven't received a response. The fact that he hasn't been added to the roster yet would seem to indicate he may not arrive this summer, but there's still time. Maybe.

WVU obviously knew about the injury and still felt comfortable signing him in December, so either a setback took place or something else popped up that has delayed/prevented his arrival. It wouldn't shock me to see him go the junior college route if he does not end up in Morgantown. It would be a chance for him to see the field early and get his footing at the collegiate level.

Cheeks picked West Virginia over offers from Appalachian State, Ball State, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, East Carolina, Kentucky, Liberty, Minnesota, Old Dominion, Pitt, South Florida, Temple, UConn, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Will familiar faces be added to the roster?

West Virginia University safety Fred Perry | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

As you are all aware of by now, Colorado U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney issued a class-wide preliminary injunction to the 2022 class, giving them a fifth year of eligibility. The NCAA is appealing the ruling and ultimately will end up in the hands of the Tenth Circuit. So this is far from over.

If said players are able to play this fall, will Rich Rodriguez welcome any of those familiar faces back? The six Mountaineers from last year's roster who would fall in this bucket would be TE Jacob Barrick, DL Eddie Kelly Jr., CB Jason Chambers, CB Tyrence Crutcher, N/S Fred Perry, and P Oliver Straw.

Rich Rod may not know the answer to that question just yet, but I do think he will let us know if he is at least open to the idea. WVU added to the roster after fall camp began last year, although none of those guys really made an impact. These guys would, and they have familiarity with the system. The only question would be whether they are still in football shape or not.