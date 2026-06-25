2027 WR Chase Guers Shuts Down Recruitment, Picks West Virginia

It's been a handful of days since West Virginia picked up a commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, but Rich Rodriguez and his staff aren't cooling off. Thursday afternoon, they added wide receiver Chase Guers (6'3", 195 lbs) out of Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania.

Guers took his official visit to West Virginia earlier this month and has picked the Mountaineers over offers from Buffalo, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Illinois, James Madison, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Northwestern, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, UConn, USF, Wake Forest, and a few others.

As a junior, Guers racked up 909 all-purpose yards, while reeling in 35 receptions (15.3 yards per grab), and eight touchdowns.

The Scouting Report on Chase Guers

Elite concentration, keeping his eyes locked in on the ball through traffic or when a defender is barreling down on him. Makes the play first before turning upfield, which makes him a pretty reliable safety blanket over the middle. Can play both inside and outside, but really loves what he can bring to the table as a bigger slot receiver. His quickness and shiftiness can provide problems for linebackers, but his size and length can cause matchup problems for those playing nickel. A versatile player who can be trusted in any role and in any situation. Does a really good job of getting out of his release and quickly into his route, getting separation early in the play. Is far from a one-trick pony, too. He'll stretch the field vertically, make plays over the middle, excel in the quick game, you name it.

As far as playing time is concerned, the physicality and skill set are there for him to make some contributions within the first two years. Who else is in the room, and how many reliable returners/additions from the transfer portal next year will determine where he'll slot on the depth chart next fall. He also has the ability to make an impact on special teams as a returner, too.

West Virginia's updated 2027 recruiting class

QB Andre Phillip II, RB Bryian Duncan, RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Brock Burrus, WR Carter Davis, WR Chase Guers, WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, TE Luke Linder, OL Jajuan Graham, OL Ethan Lawson, DL Zai'Vion Meads, DL DaJour Webb, EDGE Trevoris Finley, EDGE Chris Wilson, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner, CB Zachary Gleason Jr., LS Warren Flatt