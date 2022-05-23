Another WVU WR Target Moves Up Decision Date

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

St. Vincent Pallotti wide receiver Nathan Stewart became the second West Virginia receiver target to move up his decision date to this week, joining Rodney Gallagher. Stewart who was originally set to decide on July 1st, will now unveil his college choice on Friday, May 27th.

Buffalo, Howard, Maryland, Temple, UMass, and West Virginia are the six schools he has been focusing on over the past two weeks.

The 6'5", 190-pound rangy receiver first landed on WVU's radar when he attended the 7-on-7 camp last summer in Morgantown. He stood out making plays in all areas of the field and after backing that up throughout the 2021 season, it led to an offer in December.

A prediction for Stewart's commitment will be posted sometime this week on the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board.

