Skip to main content

Another WVU WR Target Moves Up Decision Date

West Virginia is hoping for a big week on the recruiting trail.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

St. Vincent Pallotti wide receiver Nathan Stewart became the second West Virginia receiver target to move up his decision date to this week, joining Rodney Gallagher. Stewart who was originally set to decide on July 1st, will now unveil his college choice on Friday, May 27th.

Buffalo, Howard, Maryland, Temple, UMass, and West Virginia are the six schools he has been focusing on over the past two weeks. 

The 6'5", 190-pound rangy receiver first landed on WVU's radar when he attended the 7-on-7 camp last summer in Morgantown. He stood out making plays in all areas of the field and after backing that up throughout the 2021 season, it led to an offer in December. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A prediction for Stewart's commitment will be posted sometime this week on the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

NFL Locker Room
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances to Land 2023 WR Rodney Gallagher

By Schuyler Callihan24 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 1.51.54 PM
Recruiting

Top WVU Target Bumps Up Decision Date to This Week

By Schuyler Callihan15 hours ago
USATSI_18320688_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Alek Manoah Nearly Throws Complete Game in Win Over Reds

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-05-22T105605.582
Big 12

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
Baseball
Baseball

Mountaineers Finish 6th in the Big 12 Standings

By Christopher HallMay 21, 2022
Austin Davis
Baseball

Mountaineers Handle Wildcats for Series Sweep

By Christopher HallMay 21, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-05-09T100225.201
Football

Remaining Eligibility + Projected Roles for Each of WVU's Transfer Additions

By Schuyler CallihanMay 21, 2022
McGwire Holbrook, Steve Sabins
Baseball

West Virginia Continues to Pour it on the Wildcats - Takes Series

By Christopher HallMay 20, 2022