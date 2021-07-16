Aric Burton Discusses the Moment He Knew West Virginia Was Where He Wanted to Be

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia is continuing to make a splash in the overseas market of recruiting as they have now landed a total of seven international players since Neal Brown took the job back in 2019.

In this year's recruiting class, the Mountaineers picked up edge rusher Aric Burton (6'5", 210 lbs) of Germany in late June. Burton, a PPI Recruit, now plays at Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Florida.

Recently, SI All-American Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia Jr. swung by a practice to catch up with the Mountaineer commit and further discussed why WVU was the right place for him.

"The visit was really cool. They brought my mom in from Germany and they just took me in like family. I just wanted to be there. The whole experience was great and the staff was great."

Burton traveled around with PPI Recruits for nearly the entire month of June but West Virginia was the only school to secure an official visit. In fact, that would be the only official visit he needed. He talked about the moment he knew he was going to commit.

"After I was at Coach Brown's house, I knew. After dinner, we talked a lot and it just felt right. I fell in love with the program. It has a bright future under Coach Brown and I want to be a part of it."

Burton says that WVU is planning to use him as an edge rusher and will also see some time at bandit. He also claims offers from Arizona State, Charlotte, Kansas, and Minnesota.

