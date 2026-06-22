Big Fish Coming to WVU? Sabins Hints at Top Recruits Visiting on The Pat McAfee Show

It's been a strong start for the Mountaineers on the recruiting trail and now, WVU head coach Steve Sabins is hoping to capitalize on the team's run to the College World Series to take this thing to the next level.

Monday afternoon, Sabins made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed the impact of the team's run to Omaha and why he believes WVU is set to have some serious success in recruiting.

"We've been the best kept secret in College Baseball..



Only us and North Carolina have been to three consecutive Super Regionals..



We firmly believe that we can win a National Championship here" ~ @stevesabins #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/EJ2jPI2dbB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2026

"Everywhere has got obstacles. Everywhere has got their issues. But what we've got is unbelievable facilities, beautiful people, the best fan base in the country, and really good recruiting around this area. West Virginia is not exactly ripe for recruiting. There's not enough folks here, right? It's 1.8 million people in the whole state, and you look at some of these other schools, and there's more people in that metro area than us. So, we've got our challenges, but everyone's kind of got their deal. But if you're looking to get better and you're looking to win with the best culture, the best staff, and the best developmental resources in the country, this is the spot. This is just flat-out the spot. The baseball people know, but we're starting to be a little bit more on that national stage, and when you get on that, all of a sudden it kind of opens up the window to new recruits. We've got a recruit coming in literally today. We've got some guys from across the country that maybe we didn't have access to before, and so, we've got to sign those guys. We've got to lock those dudes up."

West Virginia has had success mining the lower levels of college baseball and will continue to do so. As a matter of fact, they have four junior college commits, one Division II pledge, one from Division III, and three low-major Division I commits on the board already. The only high major commit they have at the moment is former Tennessee catcher/outfielder Cash Williams.

There's no telling which level these high-caliber recruits are coming from, but it's very clear that they are guys that they wouldn't have stood a chance for in previous years. The investment in WVU baseball is real, and we're about to see how that investment, plus the attention of being on the national stage, leads to incredible amounts of success on the recruiting trail.