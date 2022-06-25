BREAKING: WVU Lands Fourth Commitment of the Day

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The West Virginia coaching staff is having a field day on the recruiting trail as they've picked up their third commitment of the day as 2023 defensive lineman Corey McIntyre (6'4", 280 lbs) of Treasure Coast HS in Port Saint Lucie, FL announced his pledge to the program.

"I just felt like home," McIntyre told Mountaineers Now. "They showed me everything and I was super impressed. They were real honest and up front with me and believe I will be a great fit in their defense."

McIntyre chose the Mountaineers over offers from Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Liberty, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Pitt, South Florida, and Washington State.

McIntyre's father, Corey McIntyre Sr. played linebacker for West Virginia from 1998-01 and went on to have an 11-year career in the NFL playing for the Eagles, Browns, Saints, Falcons, and Bills.

McIntyre Jr. becomes the third legacy recruit to commit to the program today joining Rich Braham's son, Noah Braham, and Tory Johnson Sr.'s son, Tory Johnson Jr.

