Cameron Mallory Brings Size and Power to Mountaineers’ Defensive Front

Defensive lineman Cameron Mallory sent his National Letter of Intent in moments ago and is the latest to officially sign with the West Virginia University football program on Wednesday.

DL Cameron Mallory's Recruiting Profile

Follow him on X: @CameronMallory4

Height: 6’2.” Weight: 298

Hometown: Moody, AL

High School: Moody High School

Other offers: Akron, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, FIU, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Memphis, North Alabama, South Alabama, Stanford, Toledo, Troy, Tulane, UAB, Vanderbilt, West Georgia

Scouting Report

Mallory is deceptively fast and brings real power to the middle of the defense. He regularly draws double teams, shrugs off initial contact, and closes running lanes in a hurry. He’s shown the ability to take on lead blockers and make plays in the backfield. His strength allows him to toss linemen aside, and he has the pursuit speed to run down quarterbacks on the move. Mallory plays with a nasty edge and finishes every tackle with intent. The raw talent is obvious, and with his size and physicality, he projects as a true anchor on the interior.

Projected Playing Time

Mallory brings college-ready size, giving him a chance to see the field as a freshman. While the staff is expected to explore the transfer portal to bolster the defensive front, along with the returning production, he still has a realistic path to earning early rotational reps. Some time with strength and condition coach Mike Joseph in the summer and a solid fall camp, adapting to the demands of the collegiate game, Mallory has the potential to become a consistent contributor. With added refinement in hand usage, pad level, and block recognition, he projects as a dependable interior presence capable of disrupting run schemes and creating pressure in the years to come. Over time, his physical tools and on-field development could allow him to carve out a significant role within the defensive front as his career progresses.

TUNE IN TONIGHT TO WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Later tonight, we will have our annual National Signing Day special on our YouTube Page (West Virginia On SI). Be sure to subscribe to the channel to get a notification the second the episode drops. On this year's show, we'll be joined by offensive lineman Camden Goforth and pass rusher Noah Tishendorf. We'll offer a full breakdown of the 2026 class, discussing who could contribute or start from day one, who may need some time to develop, under-the-radar signees, and what the remaining needs are for the Mountaineers in the transfer portal.