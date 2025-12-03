Mountaineers Secure JUCO Standout Da’Mare Williams to Bolster the Back End

The National Letter of Intent of JUCO safety Da’Mare Williams arrive at the West Virginia University football facilities moments ago, marking the next Mountaineer aiming to strengthen the secondary for the ’26 season.

Height: 6’3” Weight: 205

Hometown: Sylva, NC

Junior College: Coffeyville Community College (KS)

Other offers: Charlotte, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Kentucky, Marshall, Mississippi State, Old Dominion, Southern Miss, Texas State, UCF, UTEP

Scouting Report

Giles brings the physical stature you look for in a Division I safety, combining length, strength, and athleticism to control his space on the back end. He consistently keeps the play in front of him, showing discipline in his assignments and an understanding of leverage that prevents explosive gains. His quick reaction time stands out on film—whether he’s driving downhill on a short throw, triggering on a run play, or opening his hips to stay over the top of a vertical route.

He takes efficient angles both in pursuit and at the point of attack, minimizing wasted steps and arriving at the ball with purpose. His high football IQ is evident in how well he reads offensive tendencies, anticipates route concepts, and positions himself to take away throwing windows. In the open field, Giles is a sure and reliable tackler, rarely letting ball carriers slip away in space. He stays square, wraps up cleanly, and finishes with force.

Projected Playing Time

Giles is expected to be an immediate contributor in the secondary. He will be new to the system but will have the entire offseason to get accustomed to Zac Alley’s defense. With stability in the program and continued talent coming into the room, Giles could lead one of the best defenses in the Big 12 in his second season. His versatility, football IQ, and physical style of play give him a realistic chance to grow into a trusted voice on the back end, elevating both his role and the overall unit as he develops.

