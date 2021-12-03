Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Consensus Four-Star LB Set to Make Decision on Saturday, WVU Among Finalists

    Can the Mountaineers add to the 2022 class?
    News on the recruiting trail has slowed down quite a bit since the start of football season as West Virginia has the majority of their 2022 class filled out. However, there are still a few spots available as head coach Neal Brown and his staff look to finish this recruiting cycle strong despite losing three commits (RB Justin Williams, WR Kevin Thomas, and DE Zion Young) in the month of November.

    One way to strengthen the class would be if the Mountaineers could land consensus four-star linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (6'1", 200 lbs) of Miami, FL. Bissainthe is set to make his decision on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST and will be choosing from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, and West Virginia. 

    Bissainthe visited West Virginia back in early June and has established relationships with WVU commits LB Travious Lathan and CB Jacolby Spells. The two have put their recruiting hat on in an attempt to lure in Bissainthe despite being a lean to stay in-state. 

    Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 4.05.22 PM
