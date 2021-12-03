Consensus Four-Star LB Set to Make Decision on Saturday, WVU Among Finalists

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

News on the recruiting trail has slowed down quite a bit since the start of football season as West Virginia has the majority of their 2022 class filled out. However, there are still a few spots available as head coach Neal Brown and his staff look to finish this recruiting cycle strong despite losing three commits (RB Justin Williams, WR Kevin Thomas, and DE Zion Young) in the month of November.

One way to strengthen the class would be if the Mountaineers could land consensus four-star linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (6'1", 200 lbs) of Miami, FL. Bissainthe is set to make his decision on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST and will be choosing from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, and West Virginia.

Bissainthe visited West Virginia back in early June and has established relationships with WVU commits LB Travious Lathan and CB Jacolby Spells. The two have put their recruiting hat on in an attempt to lure in Bissainthe despite being a lean to stay in-state.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.