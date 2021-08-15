WVU Commits Attempting to Lure in a Top Linebacker Target

West Virginia currently has two linebackers committed in the 2022 class - Raleigh Collins III and Travious Lathan. Now, they shift their focus to consensus four-star backer Wesley Bissainthe (6'1", 200 lbs) of Miami, Florida.

Not only will the WVU coaching staff continue to heavily pursue him but even some of WVU's 2022 commits are recruiting him. Linebacker Travious Lathan tweeted at Bissainte with a WVU graphic that said "come home" and cornerback Jacolby Spells also got in on it.

Bissainthe is considered to be a Miami lean but Penn State, Florida, and West Virginia are also in the mix and can not be ruled out of the picture. Bissainthe took a visit to WVU back in June and told Mountaineer Maven that he had a great time and was impressed by the friendliness of the coaching staff.

There is no timetable for a decision but if the Mountaineers were to land Bissainthe, they would soar up the recruiting rankings. Currently, WVU has the 23rd-best class in SI All-American's team recruiting rankings.

