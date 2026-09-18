Four-Star WVU Target Javion Tyndale Set to Make Decision Monday

West Virginia's basketball 2027 recruiting class remains empty, but that might not last much longer.

Four-star guard Micah Gordon will be making his decision on Saturday , considering WVU and two others, and fellow four-star guard Javion Tyndale will be revealing his school on Monday, September 21st, at 5 p.m., per Dushawn London of CBS Sports.

Tyndale, who you probably now know as the cousin of West Virginia freshman point guard Miles Sadler, will be choosing between Loyola, Providence, Seton Hall, St. Bonaventure, UNLV, and WVU.

In 30 games with Montverde Academy, Tyndale averaged 9.1 points, 5.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. He was phenomenal at the Nike EYBL for UPlay Canada, putting up 22.3 points per game.

During the Peach Jam, he really caught everyone’s attention, going for 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and two steals per contest. He also had a strong showing in the 2026 FIBA U18 AmericaCup for Canada, leading the team to gold and was named tournament MVP by averaging 12.6 points and six assists (leading the tournament).

Can West Virginia land Gordon AND Tyndale?

Feb 14, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge during the first half against the UCF Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both love what West Virginia has to offer, but I don't see Ross Hodge taking two undersized point guards in the same class. Gordon is 5'10" and Tyndale is roughly 5'8". Miles Sadler isn't a lock to be a one-and-done, so if he does come back for a second year, one, you know he's your starting point, and two, having three sub-six-foot guards on the roster is far from ideal.

Gordon, in my opinion, probably has the higher ceiling of the two, which isn't really me going out on a limb by any means, considering he would be the second-highest-rated recruit to pick WVU, if that's what happens. And if Gordon picks West Virginia on Saturday, then I would expect Tyndale to end up at one of the other five schools on his list.

West Virginia needs an insurance plan for Miles Sadler in case he is a one-and-done, not an influx of small guards. Having one is fine, especially when that one guy plays at an elite level. But having three? Yeah, that's not going to work in the Big 12 Conference.

Oh, and let's not forget, Amir Jenkins is still very much a part of this team's future too once he gets healthy. If Sadler does go to the NBA next summer, then you'll still have two solid options with Jenkins and one of these incoming freshmen.