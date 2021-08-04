Highly Coveted 2022 Center Talks WVU Offer

The Mountaineers recently extended an offer to one of the top centers in the country.

West Virginia is one of the latest schools to enter the mix for highly coveted 2022 center Ernest Udeh Jr. (6'10", 230 lbs) of Dr. Phillips HS in Orlando, Florida.

West Virginia became the 33rd school to offer Udeh as they join a long list of schools which include the likes of Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Miami, Georgia Tech, Creighton, Kansas, Stanford, Alabama, Tennessee, Illinois, Cincinnati, Indiana, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Baylor, UCLA, Michigan, and several others.

"I always say every offer I get is a blessing but West Virginia is a big-time school, so I'm forever grateful for the opportunity," Udeh said about the WVU offer. "West Virginia is one of the newer programs to be involved so I don't know too much about them but I am very eager and ready to learn about the program."

Despite having a lot to learn about the program, its history, and what it all has to offers, Udeh has been in touch with associate head coach Larry Harrison and the two have already had several discussions which has helped form a strong base for their relationship.

"Coach Harrison is very relatable and his vibe is awesome. He's just a very comfortable person to talk to. We have regular conversations like two human beings. That's my guy!"

Udeh told Mountaineer Maven that he is unsure of when he will start to dwindle down his list of interests and make a decision.

