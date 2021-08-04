Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Highly Coveted 2022 Center Talks WVU Offer

The Mountaineers recently extended an offer to one of the top centers in the country.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia is one of the latest schools to enter the mix for highly coveted 2022 center Ernest Udeh Jr. (6'10", 230 lbs) of Dr. Phillips HS in Orlando, Florida. 

West Virginia became the 33rd school to offer Udeh as they join a long list of schools which include the likes of Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Miami, Georgia Tech, Creighton, Kansas, Stanford, Alabama, Tennessee, Illinois, Cincinnati, Indiana, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Baylor, UCLA, Michigan, and several others.

"I always say every offer I get is a blessing but West Virginia is a big-time school, so I'm forever grateful for the opportunity," Udeh said about the WVU offer. "West Virginia is one of the newer programs to be involved so I don't know too much about them but I am very eager and ready to learn about the program."

Despite having a lot to learn about the program, its history, and what it all has to offers, Udeh has been in touch with associate head coach Larry Harrison and the two have already had several discussions which has helped form a strong base for their relationship.

"Coach Harrison is very relatable and his vibe is awesome. He's just a very comfortable person to talk to. We have regular conversations like two human beings. That's my guy!"

Udeh told Mountaineer Maven that he is unsure of when he will start to dwindle down his list of interests and make a decision.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Pauly Paulicap Cleard to Play 2021-22 Season

Deuce Selected in 2nd Round of 2021 NBA Draft

The NCAA is Pursuing Change

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16475821_168388579_lowres
Area 304+

Inside Scoop: David Sills V Once Again Impressing at Giants Training Camp

Screen Shot 2021-08-03 at 10.50.44 AM
Recruiting

Highly Coveted 2022 Center Talks WVU Offer

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Shaun Wade (24) during the first quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Football

ESPN Releases 2021 Preseason Top 25 Power Rankings

Jordan Brewster
WVU Womens Soccer

Massey and Brewster Earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Untitled design
Big 12

REPORT: Big 12, PAC 12 Commissioners Meet to Discuss Possible Merger

Mar 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) celebrates after a made three-pointer during the first half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum.
Mountaineers in the Pros

McBride's Summer League Schedule

Screen Shot 2021-08-03 at 10.21.33 AM
Area 304+

Will West Virginia Land Jaden Mangham?

USATSI_15504739_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Miles McBride Reveals Knicks Jersey Number