Skip to main content

Introducing the Road to WVU with WR Commit Rodney Gallagher

Follow Rodney's journey to WVU.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Earlier this week, we unveiled a new series called "The Road to WVU" which will feature WVU football commits documenting their senior year up until National Signing Day right here, on Mountaineers Now. 

Running back commit Jahiem White announced that  his blog will be getting underway within the next week or so and today, wide receiver commit Rodney Gallagher (Uniontown, PA) announced he will be documenting his journey on Mountaineers Now as well.

Rodney and Jahiem will give you, the fans, he full inside look of what the recruiting process is like, updates on their season, and much more. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gallagher is considered to be the crown jewel of the WVU 2023 class and picked the Mountaineers over Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Texas. Virginia Tech, and several others. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design - 2022-06-16T074059.363
Football

Three Reasons Why West Virginia is Receiving No Love Despite Addition of JT Daniels

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_17616008_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU's Opponent for Big 12/SEC Challenge Announced

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
USATSI_17330001_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Big 12 Title Odds for West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
Trey Braithwaite
Baseball

Braithwaite Earns NCBWA All-American Honors

By Christopher HallJun 15, 2022
Neal Brown
Football

Why September is a Crucial Month for Neal Brown

By Schuyler CallihanJun 15, 2022
USATSI_17834519_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Taz Sherman Participates in Pre-Draft Workout with the Charlotte Hornets

By Schuyler CallihanJun 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 8.50.24 AM
Recruiting

WVU Makes Top 5 for 2023 WR Justin Brown

By Schuyler CallihanJun 15, 2022
USATSI_13356849_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Can Will Grier Work His Way to the Backup Role in Dallas?

By Christopher HallJun 15, 2022