Introducing the Road to WVU with WR Commit Rodney Gallagher

Earlier this week, we unveiled a new series called "The Road to WVU" which will feature WVU football commits documenting their senior year up until National Signing Day right here, on Mountaineers Now.

Running back commit Jahiem White announced that his blog will be getting underway within the next week or so and today, wide receiver commit Rodney Gallagher (Uniontown, PA) announced he will be documenting his journey on Mountaineers Now as well.

Rodney and Jahiem will give you, the fans, he full inside look of what the recruiting process is like, updates on their season, and much more.

Gallagher is considered to be the crown jewel of the WVU 2023 class and picked the Mountaineers over Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Texas. Virginia Tech, and several others.

