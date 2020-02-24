It Appears a West Virginia Commit Will Not Make it to Campus

National signing day has come and gone and many West Virginia fans are still concerned about the status of 2020 offensive line commit Jacob Gamble (Iowa Western CC).

Shortly follow the first day of the February signing period, a source close to the Iowa Western program told Mountaineer Maven that Gamble is still working diligently on becoming qualified through the NCAA to make the move to Morgantown. Gamble still has the intent on signing with the Mountaineers, but is in a "wait and see" process. The source could not confirm whether or not West Virginia was saving a spot for him. Mountaineer Maven has not been able to confirm any further details or obtain a new update on Gamble's status, but a tweet from Gamble makes it seem like he will not end up in Morgantown.

Gamble figured to be in the mix for a starting spot at either tackle spot. The Mountaineers lost both of their starting tackles (Colton McKivitz and Kelby Wickline) to graduation and are now skating on relatively thin ice at the position. Youngsters Junior Uzebu, Brandon Yates and Parker Moorer could be potential replacements on the offensive line, but don't be surprised if you see West Virginia look to add a veteran body to the group before fall camp opens.

