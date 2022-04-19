Skip to main content

Jameial Lyons Announces New Decision Date

WVU target has settled on a new date for his commitment.

Class of 2023 defensive end Jameial Lyons (6'4", 258 lbs) of Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania updated his decision date from August 4th to April 22nd.

Lyons will deciding between Cincinnati, Illinois, Penn State, Pitt, and West Virginia. 

A source tells Mountaineers Now that Penn State is considered the favorite to land the premier edge rusher, however, West Virginia isn't completely out of it. Be on the lookout for my prediction on Lyons' decision in the coming days on our WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board. In this recruiting cycle, I am 3/3 on predictions and am 15/16 dating back to last year when we first unveiled the hot board.

