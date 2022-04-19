Jameial Lyons Announces New Decision Date

WVU target has settled on a new date for his commitment.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2023 defensive end Jameial Lyons (6'4", 258 lbs) of Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania updated his decision date from August 4th to April 22nd.

Lyons will deciding between Cincinnati, Illinois, Penn State, Pitt, and West Virginia.

A source tells Mountaineers Now that Penn State is considered the favorite to land the premier edge rusher, however, West Virginia isn't completely out of it. Be on the lookout for my prediction on Lyons' decision in the coming days on our WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board. In this recruiting cycle, I am 3/3 on predictions and am 15/16 dating back to last year when we first unveiled the hot board.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.