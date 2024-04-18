KJ Tenner Signs with West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, WV - Thursday morning, WVU men’s head basketball coach Darian DeVries announced the signing of high school guard KJ Tenner.
Tenner, a 6-foot, 160-pound guard from Cordova High School in Memphis, Tennessee becomes the first high school signee in the DeVries era at West Virginia. He initially committed to play for DeVries at Drake and then re-opened his commitment following his departure from the program.
Tenner chose West Virginia over offers from Arkansas State, Bradley, Central Michigan, Murray State, North Alabama, and Texas State among others.
“We are elated to have KJ join our Mountaineer basketball program,” DeVries said in a press release. “He is the ultimate competitor who possesses incredible leadership qualities and cares a great deal about winning. KJ has great feel and vision and does an outstanding job of making his teammates better.”
As a senior, Tenner averaged 21.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game.