West Virginia Lands Butler CC Offense Lineman Deshawn Woods
The West Virginia University football program received a commitment from Butler Community College offensive lineman Deshawn Woods Monday night.
Woods chose the Mountaineers over North Texas, UTEP, Washington State, Tulsa, Western Kentucky, Troy, Western Michigan, Middle Tennessee State, Arkansas State, Missouri State, Tennessee State, and Kennesaw State.
The six-foot, 280-pound offensive lineman was listed as a four star by Rivals and 247 Sports and, according to Rivals, he was ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the State of Nebraska and ranked as the No. 14 offensive guard in the 2022 recruiting class before verbally committing to Missouri and ultimately signing with Wyoming. Then, transferred to Butler CC.
Woods has two years of eligibility remaining.
Woods is the 35th commitment overall for the ’26 class and the sixth offensive lineman to commit.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods, Deshawn Williams
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon
CB: Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone, Rayshawn Reynolds, De'Mun Allen
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard, Da'Mare Williams
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
