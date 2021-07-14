Neal Brown: "We Have Momentum in Recruiting"

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The month of June was extremely important for college coaches throughout the country as recruits fled to their schools to take in the environment, facilities, campus, and see what each program is all about during their official visits.

Over the past year, coaches had to resort to recruiting virtually due to the pandemic. They were unable to host recruits on campus and were unable to see recruits play live and in-person which made it difficult for evaluating talent. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was one of the biggest beneficiaries from June recruiting landing five commits and three more so far in the month of July. Brown isn't just securing commitments from the average recruit either. He and his staff are bringing in some of the nation's top talent that includes quarterback Nicco Marchiol, cornerback Jacolby Spells, and running back Justin Williams among others.

In a roundabout way, the timing for allowing visits worked out perfectly. WVU put the finishing touches on facility upgrades that have turned out really well and have blown recruits away.

Wednesday afternoon, Neal Brown took the podium in Dallas, Texas at Big 12 Media Days to discuss the upcoming season and the development of the program. Brown mentioned how the new facilities are paying off in a big way when it comes to the recruiting side of things.

"As a program, we continue to climb. We're making progress. If you think about it off the field, we just finished up $55 million worth of program enhancements that's really had a positive effect. We've got a lot of momentum in recruiting right now. Academically, we've graduated 100% of our guys going back over the last 19 months. Culturally, our buy-in is extremely high right now and we've made tremendous progress with culture over the last two years within our football program."

Aside from the eight commits Brown and WVU have picked up, there are still several others that are nearing their decisions such as OL Landen Livingston, WR Shawn Miller, DB Jaden Mangham, LB Travious Lathan, WR Kevin Thomas, and RB Demond Claiborne.

