BREAKING: OL Gavin Crawford Commits to West Virginia
Wednesday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment from class of 2025 offensive lineman Gavin Crawford (6'3", 310 lbs) of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland.
He becomes the third Good Counsel o-line product to choose West Virginia in the last two cycles, joining incoming freshman Kyle Altuner and fellow 2025 commit Eidan Buchanan. Crawford chose the Mountaineers over Duke, Florida, Maryland, Syracuse, and UCLA. He also held offers from Boston College, Georgia, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, Michigan State, Pitt, Tennessee, and a few others.
"It just feels like one big family," Crawford said when asked why WVU was the choice. "I just really love the environment and the fan base."
Crawford will be on campus next weekend for his official visit and will likely put his recruiting hat on to try and help the Mountaineers expand the class. He's a natural fit at left guard, but could probably line up at center in a pinch. A physical force in the run game who can pull and clear out a path on the outside for his backs. He'll have the potential to see the field fairly early in his career.
