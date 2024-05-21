Is Jahiem White the Big 12's Best Back? PFF Says It's Close
West Virginia sophomore running back Jahiem White has already proven to be one of the most electrifying players in all of college football, despite not seeing much action until the back half of his true freshman campaign.
White rushed for 842 yards and four scores on 109 carries for the season with 657 of those yards coming from October 28th on through the rest of the year. Imagine the type of numbers he could have put up had he received that kind of workload from the onset...whew.
The return of White, CJ Donaldson, and quarterback Garrett Greene is what makes West Virginia one of the most dangerous rushing attacks heading into 2024. As a matter of fact, White is ranked as the No. 2 back in the Big 12 by Pro Football Focus with a grade of 89.1, checking in behind Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks.
Brooks has rightfully earned the top spot after a 1,500-yard season in 2023. The difference with Brooks and White is the workload. The Red Raider lead back toted the rock 290 times for an average 5.5 yards per carry while White averaged 7.7 yards on his 109 attempts. White won't see anywhere near 290 carries this upcoming season, but if he gets close to 200, he could push Brooks for the most yardage, assuming his YPC remains north of 6.5.
