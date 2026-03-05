WVU to Battle Two Midwest Schools and Miami for 2027 RB Savion Miller

West Virginia has an extremely young, yet talented running back room and is already making progress in the 2027 recruiting class, securing a spot in the top four for Iowa City, Iowa running back Savion Miller (5'10", 195).

In addition to WVU, Miller will be considering Miami, Minnesota, and Missouri. Others who have been in contact, but failed to make the cut, include Iowa, Iowa State, Kent State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Toledo.

As a junior, Miller toted the rock 127 times, racking up 1,068 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 8.4 yards per carry. He also added 338 yards and nine scores on 16 receptions, proving to be a capable threat in the passing game as well. He blossomed onto the scene as a sophomore back in 2024, falling just 78 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark and running in eight touchdowns.

No decision timeline has been set at this moment.

The scouting report on Miller

A very patient back who doesn't hit the hole the moment he's handed the rock. Consistently allows his blockers time to set things up before ripping through the initial wave of defenders. He won't blow you away with his speed, but he is still quick enough to create explosive plays and occasionally be a home run hitter. Once he gets into a college weight room and continues to fill out his frame and get stronger, I imagine he'll be playing somewhere around 210-215 and be a true bruiser who can handle a heavy workload. For WVU fans, think Leddie Brown. Built similarly and have a similar running style to some degree. Miller is a natural pass catcher who can be a third down killer for a defense in the screen game. Pass protection skills are unknown, but I imagine a guy his size doesn't have a ton of issues holding his own. Should be able to see the field within the first two years at the next level.

