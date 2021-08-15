BREAKING: DE Tomiwa Durojaiye Announces Commitment

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Middletown, Delaware defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye (6'4", 255 lbs) shut down his recruitment by announcing his commitment to Kentucky. Durojaiye chose the Wildcats over South Carolina, Georgia Tech, and West Virginia.

Below are a few other uncommitted defensive ends that WVU has been recruiting. Realistically, Bryan Thomas Jr. is the only one listed that the Mountaineers have a good shot for. Marvin Jones Jr. is focusing on some of the national powers and is one of the top players in the nation. He included WVU in his top list of schools thanks to his connection to the program which is his brother, CB Daryl Porter Jr. Selah Brown was heavily interested in WVU but after not rescheduling his visit, Brown has cooled off considerably from WVU and has focused on Illinois, Louisville, and Northwestern.

DE: Bryan Thomas Jr. (Winter Garden, FL)

Offers: Connecticut, Maryland, Liberty, Minnesota, NC State, South Carolina, Utah State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

DE Marvin Jones Jr. (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Top 10: Miami, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Jackson State, West Virginia.

DE Selah Brown (Louisville, KY)

Top 10: Kentucky, Louisville, Northwestern, Boston College, Stanford, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Illinois, Wake Forest, West Virginia.

