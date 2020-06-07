MountaineerMaven
WATCH: Kaden Prather Highlights & Analysis

Schuyler Callihan

On Saturday, West Virginia gained its 10th commitment of the 2021 class with the addition of top wide receiver, Kaden Prather (Germantown, MD).

Prather chose the Mountaineers over Oklahoma, Penn State, Maryland, South Carolina and also held offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and several others.

His size is certainly the thing that jumps right off the screen when you watch his film. Although 6'3", 210-pounds doesn't seem extremely overwhelming, Prather just towers over every defender that lines up across from him. His big frame will be a huge asset to the Mountaineers' passing game for years to come.

Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia Jr., weighed in on West Virginia's latest pickup:

"Armed with a classic WR1 frame at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Prather is an every-down passing target with the ability to make plays both down the field and in the short to intermediate game. He presents as a big target with an upright style plus wingspan, enabling for a wide catch radius at all three levels. Verified 4.60 40-yard dash speed still doesn't tell the story of his great burst, time to get to top speed and stride thereafter. He is a big play waiting to happen with other numbers to back up the claim, including a ridiculous 21-plus yards per reception as a junior in 2019.

Prather is strong off the line of scrimmage, combatting smaller defensive backs with size and power while possessing the speed to run by bigger DBs electing to play off coverage. He can play and win at the high point via the back-shoulder and even track the ball well over the shoulder at times. At the prep level it seems as if he's asked to play vertically and at or near the line of scrimmage well more than not, so there remains work to be done in the route construction department. But the tools to eventually do so, with great lower-body power and speed, should translate over time. He does diversify his releases off of the line, with some hesitation mixed in. Great burst as a one-cut specialist helps minimize the need for too much wiggle before the catch, too.

There is a patience with Prather in traffic, allowing him to not only decelerate to eliminate a defender's angle against him, but it displays great body control and a lack of panic that leads to efficient production. Make no mistake, when it's time to roll, few nationally get to top speed at the wide receiver position like he does, and there is a decisive nature to his yards after catch ability that is reminiscent of a running back or a hybrid like former first round pick Cordarrelle Patterson. Jet sweeps and the screen game work well despite his great size.

Prather flashes on offense and even special teams as a return man, with great vision and instincts to make defenders miss with the ball in his hands. He has a nice combination of stride and power in the open field that makes him tough to track down. There is even a foundation of setting up blocks with patience before a borderline elite burst down the field. Combine it with some strong mass, particularly in the lower body, and he's among the tougher wide receivers to bring to the turf in open space. Those same traits should combine for a strong blocker on the edge down the line, too."

What kind of impact do you see Kaden Prather having on the West Virginia program throughout his career? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

