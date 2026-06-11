West Virginia Beats Out Big 12 and SEC Schools for Consensus 4-Star EDGE Chris Wilson

Thursday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers made a big splash on the recruiting trail, having beaten out the likes of Auburn, Cincinnati, and Purdue for class of 2027 pass rusher Chris Wilson (6'6", 235 lbs) out of Yorktown, Indiana.

Wilson, a consensus four-star recruit, also held offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, and a handful of others.

During his junior campaign, Wilson recorded 25 tackles, 11 hurries, seven tackles for loss, and four sacks.

The Scouting Report on Chris Wilson

A tone setter and true game-changer. Wilson is super long and is every bit of 6'6" and then some. His wingspan is not public, but it has to be pushing 80 inches. Adding length is something that Rich Rodriguez and defensive coordinator Zac Alley have been on the hunt for, but it's not like Wilson is just a long and lanky prospect that will need multiple years to fill out his frame. He's already pretty beefed up and will have another year to continue adding muscle before he reaches Morgantown. It's very possible that he could be playing at 250 or more by the time August 2027 rolls around.

His sack total may seem low to be an elite pass rusher, but just watch the tape, and you'll understand why. Quarterbacks are intentionally quick to get the ball out because of his presence, and there are several balls that he gets a hand on at the line of scrimmage. It's not all centered around his ability to get after the passer, though. Wilson is the complete package. He is just as dominant in the run game, quickly shedding blocks and taking up real estate in the backfield.

Assuming he stays healthy and he picks up the scheme quickly, it won't take long for Wilson to see the field and start making an impact. By year two, he should be vying for a starting job and showing signs of being one of the top defensive linemen on West Virginia's 2028 roster.

West Virginia's current 2027 recruiting class

QB Andre Phillip II, RB Bryian Duncan, RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Carter Davis, WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, OL Ethan Lawson, DL Zai'Vion Meads, DL DaJour Webb, EDGE Trevoris Finley, EDGE Chris Wilson, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner, CB Zachary Gleason Jr.