The 3 Biggest Secret Weapons on WVU Football's 2026 Roster

By now, I’m sure you are all aware of West Virginia’s most important players and dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball. There are a few, however, who may not have as big a role as some of the “household names” but could have a bunch of success this fall.

Let’s get into my annual secret weapons for West Virginia.

WR Keon Hutchins

WVU Athletics Communications

Hutchins is one of the fastest players on the roster and has reportedly run a 4.21 40-yard dash. Talk about a true home run threat; this guy is it. Every time the ball touches his hands, big things happen. Last year at Northwest Mississippi Community College, he reeled in 35 catches for 667 yards and six touchdowns, totaling 19.1 yards per reception. He has the chance to develop into a really dynamic playmaker on the perimeter, but needs to clean up his route running and be more than just a make-you-miss type of receiver. The speed is legit, and that alone will get him on the field in 2026.

TE Cam Ball

WVU Athletics Communications

Currently, I have Ball as the third tight end on the depth chart behind Ryan Ward and Josh Sapp. That being said, I am of the belief that he could end up being the best receiving option for the Mountaineers, particularly in the red zone, and his 6'7", 240-pound frame is a big reason why. Just about every time WVU quarterbacks threw the ball up to him in the spring, he came down with it. He is the true definition of a secret weapon because of how little he has played throughout his career at both Buffalo and Mississippi State, yet he has the size and spring production to make a name for himself this season.

DL Darius Wiley

WVU Athletics Communications

As far as 2026 impact is concerned, Wiley may have the best chance to hit big out of this trio. Last year as a redshirt freshman at Hutchinson Community College, he tallied 57 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble en route to being named the All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Defensive Player of the Year, as well as a member of the NJCAA D1 All-American first-team defense. He is listed at 6'6", 268 pounds, so he is a little on the lighter side right now, but is tremendously twitchy and athletic. Entering fall camp, I have him listed as the backup defensive end to Ezekiel Durham–Campbell.