    • December 2, 2021
    WVU Falls Out of SI All-American's Top 25 Recruiting Rankings

    The Mountaineers drop in the recruiting rankings following a few decommits.
    Neal Brown was on track to bring in the highest-rated recruiting class in West Virginia football history just a few weeks ago. Since then, the class has taken a bit of a hit losing RB commit Justin Williams, WR commit Kevin Thomas, and DE commit Zion Young. 

    Williams recently took a visit to Tennessee and is leaning in the Vols' direction. Thomas didn't produce this season as much as he has in years past which is believed to be the reason he is no longer committed to West Virginia. As for Zion Young, he is receiving heavy interest from Michigan State and with the season they are having, it's hard to beat out Mel Tucker and his staff.

    With those losses, the Mountaineers have dropped out of the SI All-American Top 25 recruiting rankings. 

    Despite losing three commits in the month of November, West Virginia still has some nice pieces to build around including QB Nicco Marchiol, S Jacolby Spells, and LB Travious Lathan. If the Mountaineers can somehow reel in LB Wesley Bissainthe and pick up a couple more commits, we could see West Virginia reappear in the top 25 rankings.

    Below is a current look at the 2022 recruiting rankings:

    1. Alabama

    2. Georgia

    3. Texas A&M

    4. Penn State

    5. Ohio State

    6. Notre Dame

    7. Clemson

    8. Texas

    9. Oregon

    10. North Carolina

    11. Florida State

    12. Michigan

    13. Boston College

    14. LSU

    15. Oklahoma

    16. Kentucky

    17. Stanford

    18. Missouri

    19. Arkansas

    20. Michigan State

    21. South Carolina 

    22. Virginia Tech

    23. Georgia Tech

    24. Tennessee

    25. Cincinnati

    Dropped Out: Florida (22), West Virginia (23)

    Under Consideration: Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Iowa State

