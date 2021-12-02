WVU Falls Out of SI All-American's Top 25 Recruiting Rankings

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Neal Brown was on track to bring in the highest-rated recruiting class in West Virginia football history just a few weeks ago. Since then, the class has taken a bit of a hit losing RB commit Justin Williams, WR commit Kevin Thomas, and DE commit Zion Young.

Williams recently took a visit to Tennessee and is leaning in the Vols' direction. Thomas didn't produce this season as much as he has in years past which is believed to be the reason he is no longer committed to West Virginia. As for Zion Young, he is receiving heavy interest from Michigan State and with the season they are having, it's hard to beat out Mel Tucker and his staff.

With those losses, the Mountaineers have dropped out of the SI All-American Top 25 recruiting rankings.

Despite losing three commits in the month of November, West Virginia still has some nice pieces to build around including QB Nicco Marchiol, S Jacolby Spells, and LB Travious Lathan. If the Mountaineers can somehow reel in LB Wesley Bissainthe and pick up a couple more commits, we could see West Virginia reappear in the top 25 rankings.

Below is a current look at the 2022 recruiting rankings:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Texas A&M

4. Penn State

5. Ohio State

6. Notre Dame

7. Clemson

8. Texas

9. Oregon

10. North Carolina

11. Florida State

12. Michigan

13. Boston College

14. LSU

15. Oklahoma

16. Kentucky

17. Stanford

18. Missouri

19. Arkansas

20. Michigan State

21. South Carolina

22. Virginia Tech

23. Georgia Tech

24. Tennessee

25. Cincinnati

Dropped Out: Florida (22), West Virginia (23)

Under Consideration: Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Iowa State

