WVU Flips 2027 Kentucky RB Commit Bryian Duncan During Official Visit

West Virginia has just chalked up another win over the Kentucky Wildcats. This time, it comes off the field as they have successfully flipped the commitment of 2027 running back Bryian Duncan (5'9", 160 lbs).

The Cairo, Georgia product also held offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Mississippi State, Pitt, South Florida, Troy, Tulane, Wake Forest, and several others.

His breakout season came in 2024 as a sophomore, where he rushed for 1,795 yards and 20 touchdowns on 164 carries

The news is the cherry on top for West Virginia fans after what was an incredible weekend on the baseball diamond, where the Mountaineers pulled off two miraculous wins to win the Morgantown regional and advance to the super regional round.

Scouting Report on Bryian Duncan

West Virginia's current 2027 recruiting class

A true playmaker. The first three plays on his highlight reel are him returning a punt for a touchdown, blocking a field goal attempt, and then catching a long touchdown pass. He finds ways to impact the game in multiple roles and will be able to provide WVU with some help on special teams early in his career. After being a workhorse at running back as a sophomore, Duncan split time in 2026 between running back and wide receiver and looked natural when lined up wide. He is smooth out of his release and can blow by his defender to become a legitimate home run threat. Where exactly he spends the majority of his time remains to be seen, but it could be inside receiver. Logan Bradley, WVU's inside receivers coach, played a key role in his recruitment and could be one of those hybrid RB/WR options for Rich Rod. Terrific speed and can throw it into the next gear in a hurry. Not to mention, he has great vision.

QB Andre Phillip II, RB Bryian Duncan, RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, DL Zai'Vion Meads, DL DaJour Webb, EDGE Trevoris Finley, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner.

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