How to Watch West Virginia vs. Wake Forest: Start Time, Channel + Odds

Saturday evening's game between West Virginia and Kentucky was a wild one.

The Wildcats took a 6-0 lead early and had the Mountaineers scrambling when starter Maxx Yehl had to leave the game due to injury. They stormed all the way back to tie it up and then did it again after falling behind 8-6. Unfortunately for Steve Sabins' squad, things unraveled a little in the bottom of the 8th, and Kentucky plated three runs, which was plenty to win and advance to the regional final.

With the loss, the Mountaineers will need to win two games tomorrow to keep their season alive, forcing a game on Monday night. First things first, they will take on Wake Forest in a win-or-go-home game. If they win, they'll meet back up with Kentucky in the regional final, where they would need to beat the Wildcats twice.

Here is everything you need to know for Sunday afternoon's elimination game between the Mountaineers and the Demon Deacons.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 9 West Virginia (40-15, 21-9) vs. Wake Forest (39-20, 16-14)

Where: Morgantown, WV — Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)

Dates/Times: Sunday, May 31st, 12 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

West Virginia's pitching situation is a bit beat up, but still, the oddsmakers like West Virginia's chances to down the Deacons and meet back up with Kentucky later in the day. The Mountaineers opened at -130 on the moneyline, while Wake Forest is +100. There is no run line or over/under available as of Sunday morning at 9 p.m. ET.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.