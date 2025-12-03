WVU Secures Instinctive, Hard-Nosed Safety Rickey Giles

The West Virginia University football program officially received the signed National Letter of Intent from safety Rickey Giles, adding another key piece to a growing defensive foundation. Giles arrives determined to carve out his place in the Mountaineer secondary and bring immediate competition to the room.

S Rickey Giles' Recruiting Profile

Height: 6’0” Weight: 185

Hometown: Dallas, TX

High School: South Oak Cliff High School

Other offers: Boise State, Memphis, Missouri State, North Texas, Oregon State, Purdue, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Texas State, Tulsa, Utah, UTEP, UTSA.

Scouting Report

Watching his film, it’s easy to draw comparisons to some of the hard-hitting safeties of WVU’s past. Giles plays with a physical edge and a natural feel for the flow of an offense, showing an ability to diagnose plays quickly and trigger downhill without hesitation. His instincts consistently put him in the right position, whether he’s reading the quarterback’s eyes, tracking the ball in flight, or closing the gap on a receiver working underneath.

Giles’ ball skills stand out, as he shows comfort making plays in space and attacking the catch point with confidence. His closing speed allows him to arrive with force, and he’s a secure tackler in the open field. He embraces contact and drops receivers on arrival. With his blend of physicality, instincts, and finishing ability, Giles profiles as a safety who can develop into a dependable, tone-setting presence on the back end of the defense.

Projected Playing Time

There is a path for Giles to see the field in his first season, and his ability to quickly grasp Zac Alley’s defense will determine how versatile his role becomes. He has the skill set to line up at multiple spots within the secondary. He’s also a strong candidate for early special teams reps, which would help him adjust to the speed and physicality of the college game. That experience could position him to take on a more meaningful role in the defensive rotation by the end of his freshman season.

