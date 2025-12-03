WVU Strengthens Secondary with Signing of Physical, Instinctive CB Makhi Boone

The West Virginia University football program took another major step toward shaping its defensive future on Wednesday, receiving class of 2026 cornerback Makhi Boone’s National Letter of Intent, and bolstering the foundation of a rising Mountaineer secondary.

CB Makhi Boone's Recruiting Profile

Height: 6’0” Weight: 215

Hometown: Lakewood, OH

High School: St. Edward High School

Other offers: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, Miami (OH), Ohio, Robert Morris, Youngstown State

Scouting Report

His length immediately impacts the way offenses attack him, consistently shrinking passing windows and forcing quarterbacks to throw with precision. He pairs that size with enough speed to stay in phase with receivers down the field and the strength to battle for position at the catch point. His natural instincts show up repeatedly—he’s quick to get his head around, locate the football, and make a play, which is reflected in his seven interceptions during the regular season.

He’s comfortable lining up in press, where he uses his reach and physicality to disrupt routes early, but he’s equally effective when playing off the line. From depth, he reads patterns well and closes space quickly, arriving with force on anything underneath. His willingness to hit and his reliability as a tackler make him a clear asset in run support and screen defense. Altogether, he brings a well-rounded skill set built on length, toughness, and proven ball production.

Projected Playing Time

He can be an early asset in the secondary if he can pick up Zac Alley’s defense. This is another area the staff is looking to fill with the transfer portal, and he will have to compete with returning production from last season. He could make an impact on special teams while getting accustomed to the speed at this level. There is potential to be in the rotation early in his career, but he could be atop the depth chart by year three.

