Mountaineers Add Game-Changing WR and Return Threat Greg Wilfred

The West Virginia University football program received the National Letter of Intent of receiver Greg Wilfred on Wednesday and will to carve his name among some of the WVU greats.

Height: 5’9” Weight: 167

Hometown: New Orleans, LA

High School: Edna Karr High School

Other offers: Arkansas State, Lamar. Louisiana Tech, Memphis, South Alabama, Troy, UCF, UTSA

Scouting Report

Wilfred a natural playmaker with the type of sudden speed and fluid wiggle that immediately stands out on film. Whether he’s aligned in the slot or split out wide, he brings a versatile skill set that allows an offense to move him around and create mismatches. He has enough speed to pull away from defenders.

In the return game, he’s particularly dangerous. He shows patience and vision, consistently setting up his blocks and allowing lanes to develop before exploding through them. His ability to navigate traffic, make defenders miss in space, and maintain top-end speed makes him a legitimate weapon on both punt and kickoff returns.

As a receiver, he has strong, reliable hands and doesn’t shy away from contact. He’s fearless working over the middle, willing to attack tough catches in traffic and take hits while securing the ball. His quickness out of breaks helps him separate, and his balance after the catch allows him to extend plays. He is also a willing blocker in the run game.

Projected Playing Time

Wilfred is dangerous in the return game, and that’s where he has the clearest path to making an immediate impact during his first season in Morgantown. His vision, burst, and open-field instincts give him the potential to become a true special-teams weapon early on. He’s also a natural fit in the screen game, showing the patience and playmaking ability needed to turn short throws into explosive gains.

For that role to translate consistently, however, he’ll need to prove himself in all facets of the offense, from route discipline to reliability in high-leverage situations. His willingness to block in the running game—an area many young receivers struggle with—will further boost his chances of earning early reps and carving out a meaningful role. With steady development, he has the upside to contribute in multiple phases right away.

