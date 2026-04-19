WVU Snags Commitment From Another Hard-Hitting 2027 Linebacker

For the second time in as many days, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment from a linebacker in the 2027 recruiting class. This time, it's Chantilly, VA product Wesley Flamer (6'2", 207 lbs) of Westfield High School.

Flamer picked the Mountaineers over offers from Bowling Green, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty, James Madison, Old Dominion, Richmond, Temple, Toledo, and several others. His pledge now gives West Virginia four linebacker commits this cycle.

As a sophomore two years ago, he racked up 87 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks. This past season, he upped his production, being responsible for 150 tackles (50 solo), 19.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four passes defended, and an interception.

The scouting report on Flamer

Super physical. Will lay big hits every time he’s got a chance to. A picture-perfect tackler, who doesn’t reach or grab; he’s going to drive through the ball-carrier with force. Fits the run game extremely well, showing flashes of being an elite run stopper at the next level. Can play all backer spots, but projects to be most productive, I would assume, as a MIKE. He already has the build for it and runs really well, even chasing things down on the perimeter.

Will have a chance to make his mark on special teams early in his career, giving him the opportunity to play his way into some defensive reps. Severely underrecruited to this point, but smart on WVU's part to get him locked up now before his recruitment blows up in the summer and with what he's able to put on film in the fall as a senior. Has the tools to be a key rotational player in his first couple of years before being in a position to truly fight for a starting spot.

West Virginia's updated 2027 recruiting class

RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Roscoe Hayes, DL DaJour Webb, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer.

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