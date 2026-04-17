2027 Tackling Machine Linebacker Rick Brown Commits to WVU

Friday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers scooped up their third linebacker commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, landing Rick Brown (6'2", 220 lbs) out of Susquehanna Township in Harrisburg, PA.

Brown picked the Mountaineers over offers from Boston College, James Madison, Minnesota, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, UConn, Virginia Tech, and several others.

This past season as a junior, Brown racked up 105 tackles, nine passes defended, six tackles for loss, three hurries, and two interceptions. It was the second straight year that he logged over 100 tackles, giving 263 in the first three years of his prep career.

The scouting report on Rick Brown

Elite gap shooter. Excellent speed that allows him to blow right by offensive linemen and make a play in the backfield. Has great discipline in pass coverage, constantly moving in his zone while mirroring the quarterback, not allowing him to hit the corner and scramble for a big play. Jukes or a hesi in the open field aren't going to shake him out of his cleats. He'll remain balanced, eyes locked, and drive through the ball carrier. Also doesn't get caught in between when reading plays either. Keeps himself in position to defend both the run and pass while quickly diagnosing where the ball is going.

Looks the part already as far as the next level is concerned. I don't believe it will take him long to adapt to the speed of the game and could very easily play his way into the rotation as a true freshman. At the very least, he'll be someone the coaching staff wants to give opportunities to early in 2027 to see if he's ready, and if not, he can pack it up for the season, redshirt, and then make a push in 2028. Big believer in the potential here. Should be a starter fairly early if all goes well in the transition.

West Virginia's updated 2027 recruiting class

RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Roscoe Hayes, DL DaJour Webb, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac.

For the most consistent, accurate, and in-depth West Virginia football and men’s basketball recruiting coverage, be sure to visit and bookmark our recruiting page. There, we will have exclusive interviews, breaking news, scouting reports, names to watch, visits that have been scheduled, offers that have been sent out, opinion pieces, and much more. You can also follow Schuyler Callihan on X @Callihan_, as well as @WVSIRecruiting for updates.