WVU to Host UConn Transfer Akok Akok

Will the Mountaineers add another big through the portal?

Following the commitment of JUCO forward Jimmy Bell Jr. on Sunday evening, the Mountaineers reached out to UConn big man Akok Akok who recently entered the transfer portal. He will be visiting campus this week, per a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. He will also visit Pitt and Georgetown.

The 6'9", 215-pound forward averaged 3.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 23 games played this past season with the Huskies. After a solid start to his career averaging 5.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game as a true freshman, Akok hasn't been able to fully get back to that level of play since tearing his Achilles tendon which ended his sophomore season just seven games in. 

Akok isn't known to step out and shoot the three-ball with regularity but has the ability to knock shots down shooting 34% from the perimeter for his career. His size and length will be beneficial on the defensive end of the floor as a disrupter in the paint and at the rim. 

The Mountaineers have just one scholarship spot remaining for the 2022-23 roster.

