WVU WR Target Postpones Commitment

The Mountaineers will have to wait to see if they can land the services of Brandon White.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Last week, class of 2022 wide receiver Brandon White (5'9", 170 lbs) of Cincinnati, OH announced that he was ready to end his recruitment and reveal his college destination. White was set to make his announcement Friday evening but instead, that decision will be pushed back as he posted on Twitter on Thursday.

West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Purdue are the schools considered to be in the running with WVU and Kentucky viewed as the leaders in his recruitment. He also holds offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Marshall, and a few others.

White has followed the WVU program closely over the years and when he received his offer from West Virginia back in June, he couldn't believe it. "It just felt so different. It felt like a dream come true. Growing up, and even today. Tavon Austin was my role model."

White has also paid close attention to the WVU basketball program where his friend and former high school teammate, Miles McBride, starred over the past two years. McBride even did a little recruiting himself to help bring White to West Virginia before he left for the NBA Draft.

"He was telling me how '[West Virginia head] coach Brown is the guy you want and how he will take care of ya!' And I definitely see it and love where things are heading,"

Shortly after receiving the offer from WVU, White made the trip to Morgantown for a visit over the summer and the newly updated facilities blew him away.

"Everything was top-notch," he said. "Not one old thing - everything is up to date and fit for success! And the recruitment they have been doing is off the charts, especially with the commitment from Nicco Marchiol."

I'm sure Marchiol wouldn't mind adding another speedy receiver to the mix as White has been clocked running a 4.28 40-yard dash and also set the Archbishop Moeller school record of 10.46 seconds in the 100-meter dash to qualify first for the Ohio State Finals.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.