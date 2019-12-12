Mountaineer Maven
WVU Men's Soccer Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc Resigns

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV - Following the West Virginia men's soccer team MAC Tournament Championship and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season, head coach Marlon LeBlanc resigned Thursday afternoon after 14 seasons at the helm and posting a 138-100-34 record.

The Mountaineers appeared in the NCAA Tournament six times during LeBlanc's tenure and advanced to the second round on all six occasions, only reaching the sweet 16 once. 

“I want to thank Marlon for leading our men’s soccer program for the past 14 years,” Lyons said in a release by the WVU athletic department. “He took over a team when it was going through some tough times and guided it back to being a competitive program that performed well in the classroom and the community. We appreciate his work ethic and his accomplishments at West Virginia University.”

Lyons also adding that a national search for his replacement will begin immediately.

