How to Watch USMNT vs. Switzerland: A Final Test Before the Gold Cup

The U.S. men's national team looks for a strong performance ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup opener on Sunday.

Ben Steiner

Jack McGlynn was one of the standout players for the USMNT against Turkey. / Doug Zimmerman/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The U.S. men’s national team is back on the pitch on Tuesday night, taking on Switzerland in an international friendly in Nashville, ahead of opening its 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago in San Jose on Sunday.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s side comes into the game off a disheartening 2–1 loss to Turkey, where defensive blunders cost them an otherwise promising day, which began with a left-footed curling strike from the top of the box by Houston Dynamo midfielder Jack McGlynn. 

That loss marked the second time in the last year that the USMNT had dropped three straight matches, and the first time since 2015, during the tenure of Jürgen Klinsmann, that a single coach had led them to such a spell.

Against Switzerland, they will hope to avoid a four-game losing streak, a skid they have not experienced since a five-game losing streak in 2007.

They will also have to do it without AFC Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams, who will be unavailable after picking up a knock against Turkey. While Pochettino will have several options, one player who could slide into his midfield role is Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who has enjoyed a standout MLS campaign.

When Does USMNT vs. Switzerland Kick-Off?

  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: GEODIS Park
  • Date: Tuesday, June 10
  • Kick-off Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch USMNT vs. Switzerland on TV

Language

Channel

USA - English

TNT, Max, Peacock, TruTV

USA - Spanish

Telemundo, Universo

Canada

N/A

Mexico

N/A

United Kingdom

N/A

