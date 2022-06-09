WVU's 2019-2020 Men's Basketball Team: Where Are They Now?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic ending the 2019-2020 college basketball season, Mountaineer fans never got to see the end result. The Mountaineers had great momentum heading into the postseason, upsetting #4 Baylor at home in their final game of the season.

Many of the players on this team have seen great individual success since that season ended. Here is an update on this team's roster.

Oscar Tshiebwe: Tshibwe transferred to Kentucky in the middle of the 2020-2021 season, leaving due to personal reasons. After his first year at Kentucky, it is safe to say that this might have been the best thing for his career, averaging 17.4 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.8 steals per game en route to being named the consensus Player of the Year. Tshiebwe has decided to return to Kentucky for his senior season.

Tshiebwe throws down a dunk against TCU. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Culver: Culver left WVU after his junior year, having made First-Team All-Big XII and nearly averaging a double-double. He ended up going undrafted and has had signings with the Indiana Pacers, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, and Wisconsin Herd but saw no playing time. He is currently a free agent.

Deuce McBride: Deuce McBride was drafted 36th overall by the New York Knicks in the 2021 NBA draft. McBride seems to have all the makings of a solid NBA player, appearing in 40 games with the Knicks and averaging 26.8 points and 8.5 assists per game in the four games he played for the Westchester Knicks, the G-League affiliate of the Knicks.

McBride guarding Ohio State guard C.J. Walker. Doug Johnson - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

Jermaine Haley: Haley has seen success in his career after WVU. He spent his first season in Germany, averaging 5.4 points and 1.1 steals per game. Haley played seven games for the Grand Rapids Gold during the 2021-2022 season. He has since played for the London Lightning of the National Basketball League of Canada and recently signed a contract to play in the Canadian Elite Basketball league for the 2022 season.

Emmitt Matthews: Matthews left the Mountaineer program following the 2020-2021 season, transferring to Washington. After having his best collegiate season there, he has since transferred back to WVU.

Taz Sherman: The 2021-2022 All-Big XII guard had a pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.

Sean McNeil: After having a solid 2021-2022 outing with the Mountaineers, McNeil has transferred to The Ohio State University for his fifth COVID year.

Chase Harler: Harler left the Mountaineers on a high note on the day of the Baylor game, proposing to his girlfriend, who said yes, on senior night. He played the 2021-2022 season with Jamtland in Sweden's top league, reaching the league championship.

Jordan McCabe: McCabe transferred to UNLV following the 2020-2021 season. In his first season at UNLV, McCabe averaged 6.4 points and 4.8 assists. He will be joined by former Mountaineer Isaiah Cottrell for the 2022-2023 season.

Doug Johnson - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

Gabe Osabuohien: The 2022-2023 Big XII Defensive Player has declared for the 2022 NBA draft and has had workouts with the Wizards and Hornets and is scheduled to work out for the Cavaliers and Knicks.

Brandon Knapper: Knapper transferred to Western Kentucky for the 2020-2021 season. For the 2021-2022 season, he played at D-II Cal State San Bernandino where he averaged 20.9 points per game.

Logan Routt: Routt bounced around multiple teams during the 2021-2022 season. He started off in Turkey's second-tier league, playing for both Akhisar and Final Spor Bursa. He most recently played for Nymburk of the Czech Republic's first league, winning the championship. During the course of the 2021-2022 season, the Cameron, West Virginia native averaged 9.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Macke: Macke is currently not involved with the team and is focusing on earning his degree from WVU.