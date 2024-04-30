WVU DB Montre Miller Enters the Transfer Portal
Tuesday morning, West Virginia defensive back Montre Miller entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
Miller transferred to West Virginia from Kent State in January of 2023. His only appearance for the Mountaineers came in the 2023 season opener at Penn State before suffering a season-ending injury. He had three tackles against the Nittany Lions.
The Blythewood, South Carolina, native was a sought-after transfer, holding offers from Duke, Virginia Tech, Tulane, Cal, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and several others.
Miller spent four seasons at Kent State and developed into a quality starter for the Golden Flashes over the past two seasons, recording a combined 100 tackles, three sacks, six interceptions, and 16 pass breakups while earning 2021 PFN’s First Team All-MAC honors.