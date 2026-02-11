West Virginia Lands Iowa Western Safety Tim Roberson

The West Virginia University football program received a commitment from Iowa Western Community College transfer safety Tim Roberson.

Roberson originally signed with Troy in 2023 and redshirted prior to transferring to Iowa Western. Over the past two seasons with the Reivers, he tallied 52 total tackle (36 solo tackles), including two tackles for loss, six interceptions, and six pass deflection during that span.

The Valdosta, Georgia, native had his breakout season last year. He registered at least one tackle in every game last season, ending the year with 25 tackles, two tackles for loss, while all six of his career interceptions came during the 2025 season.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), FB Kayden Luke (Arizona), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), WR John Neider (UConn), WR TaRon Francis (LSU). OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), OL Wes King (Wyoming), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), EDGE Tobi Haastrup (Oregon), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), LB Jason Hall (Villanova), CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Jaire Rawlison (Kent State), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), S Jacob Bradford (LSU), S Tim Roberson (Iowa Western CC) P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama), K Jack Cassidy (Western Kentucky).

