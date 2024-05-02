Mountaineers Now

NEW: WVU Football Reveals Black Alternate Uniform

The Mountaineers will debut a new alternate uniform this fall.

Schuyler Callihan

During last Saturday's Gold-Blue spring game, the West Virginia Mountaineers revealed a complete new set of uniforms that bring back some of the most iconic elements of WVU football that have been missing for the last six years. The "Nehlen Stripe" is back on the pants, shoulder stripes return, as well as the flying WV on the shoulders.

WVU new uniforms
WVU new uniforms / Christopher Hall

Thursday evening, they pulled out one more surprise... a black alternate uniform. This will mark the first time the West Virginia football program has sported a black look - something both the men's and women's basketball teams brought back into the rotation this past season.

What do we think?

