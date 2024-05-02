NEW: WVU Football Reveals Black Alternate Uniform
The Mountaineers will debut a new alternate uniform this fall.
During last Saturday's Gold-Blue spring game, the West Virginia Mountaineers revealed a complete new set of uniforms that bring back some of the most iconic elements of WVU football that have been missing for the last six years. The "Nehlen Stripe" is back on the pants, shoulder stripes return, as well as the flying WV on the shoulders.
Thursday evening, they pulled out one more surprise... a black alternate uniform. This will mark the first time the West Virginia football program has sported a black look - something both the men's and women's basketball teams brought back into the rotation this past season.
What do we think?
