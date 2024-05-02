WVU Hints at Black Alternate Uniform Reveal
A first-ever black uniform to enter the rotation for WVU football?
West Virginia football fans have been speculating about the debut of an all-black uniform for the past several months, especially after the men's and women's basketball teams sported the look earlier this year.
Last weekend, they revealed a new fresh set of uniforms but did not show anything completely new and out of the ordinary in regards to an alternate uniform. It was a revamped look for the blue, gold, and white tops and bottoms that paid homage to the best eras of Mountaineer football.
However, it looks like the speculation will come to an end tonight. Thursday morning, the football team's Twitter (X) account posted a short video hinting at another uniform reveal set for tonight at 7 p.m. EST.
Published