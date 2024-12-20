How to Watch & Listen to No. 14 West Virginia at Colorado
The No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers (10-1) are on the road for their Big 12 Conference opener to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (9-2) for the first ever meeting between the two programs.
When: Saturday, December 22
Location: Boulder, CO, CU Events Center (11,064)
Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Thad Anderson & Kami Carmen
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The Mountaineers are 5-4 all-time when opening conference play on the road. The meeting between WVU (10-1) and CU (9-2) is the first in program history.
- Colorado comes into the contest winners of three straight game and hold losses to No. 24 Louisville and Boise State this season. The Mountaineers also faced the Broncos, winning the game 82-47 during the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Buffs loss to Boise State came by a final score of 50-47 on the road.
- Frida Formann paces Colorado’s scoring production, averaging 14.1 points per game, while two more Buffs average double figures in Lior Garzon (12.6) and Jade Masogayo (10.9). Sara Smith leads with 6.1 rebounds per game and Kindyll Wetta leads the team with 6.8 assists and 2.1 steals.
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly (17.8), junior guard Jordan Harrison (15.0), and junior guard Sydney Shaw (12.9) pace the Mountaineers scoring production this season. Harrison’s 5.4 assists per game leads WVU and ranks 34th in the country. Senior guard Kyah Watson has grabbed 8.2 rebounds per game which ranks sixth in the Big 12.
- The Mountaineers’ 15.2 steals per game are the best in the Big 12 and fourth in the nation. Watson paces the Mountaineers with 3.1 per game which leads the conference. Quinerly (2.9), Shaw (2.3) and Woodley (2.0) each rank inside the top 11 in the conference.
- The Mountaineers have forced 20+ turnovers in nine games this season, to average 26.7 per game as the mark ranks sixth in the nation and third among Power Four programs. The Mountaineers have forced 30-plus turnovers in five games, including a season-high 44 against Niagara. WVU ranks 10th in the nation with a +9.73-turnover margin.
- The Mountaineers are averaging 84.8 points per game while outscoring their opponents by an average of 35.9 points. The marks rank 15th and 2nd in the nation.
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly looks to break into the top 10 in points scored in a career and the top five in steals. She currently sits 12th in points at 1,542 and 7th in steals with 260.