Jordan Harrison Selected to the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Watch List
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association selected West Virginia University senior point guard Jordan Harrison to the 2025 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Watch List.
Harrison has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 20-point guards in NCAA Division I women’s basketball entering the year for the second consecutive season.
Harrison joined the program as a sophomore, following head coach Mark Kellogg from Steven F. Austin. In her first season at WVU, she started in all 33 games, averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.9 steals per game.
The Oklahoma City native was part of one the best backcourts in the nation alongside JJ Quinerly and averaged a career-high 13.7 points per game.
In each of her first two seasons, she was named an All-Big 12 Conference selection and added an All-Defensive team honor. Over the course of her collegiate career, Harrison has racked up 100 games played and scored 1,309 points with 236 steals.
Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in each of the three rounds starting on Friday, October 31. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the Nancy Lieberman Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February, to just 5. In March, the five finalists will be honored for the Lieberman Award, and a winner will be selected. The Selection Committee for the Nancy Lieberman Award is composed of top men’s and women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.
Previous winners of the Nancy Lieberman Award include Caitlin Clark, Iowa (2022-24), Paige Bueckers, UConn (2021 and ‘25), Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (2018-20), Skylar Diggins, Notre Dame (2012-13), Diana Taurasi, Connecticut (2003-04), and Sue Bird, Connecticut (2000-02).
Now in its 27th year, the Nancy Lieberman Award recognizes the top point guard in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates must exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking, and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.
