How to Watch & Listen to No. 15 West Virginia vs. Texas A&M
No. 15 West Virginia looks to remain unbeaten as the Mountaineers (3-0) take on the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) Friday night for the first meeting between the two programs since 2017.
West Virginia vs. Texas A&M Series History
The series is tied 1-1
When: Friday, November 15
Location: Morgantown, WV, WVU Coliseum
Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Eric Little and Meg Bulger
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- West Virginia has now won 31 straight nonconference home contests dating back to the 2017-18 season. Mark Kellogg is also a perfect 13-0 in nonconference games as head coach of the Mountaineers.
- Texas A&M enters the contest winners of two straight after dropping their season opener to A&M Corpus Christi, 62-56. Sahara Jones leads the Aggies with 12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Lauren Ware has averaged 3.0 assists to facilitate the offense.
- Jordan Harrison paces the Mountaineers with 19.3 points per game as her 19 assists this season rank eighth in the NCAA. Junior guard Sydney Shaw has averaged 16.7 points across the opening three games of her Mountaineer career. Kyah Watson has controlled the glass with 10.0 rebounds per game while her 30 boards this season is the 27th most by a player.
- The Mountaineers have produced three straight 30-plus turnover forced performances to open the season as the mark ranks second in the nation and first among power four programs. WVU ranks ninth in the nation with 18.7 steals per game and hold a +20-turnover margin.
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly looks to break into the top 10 in points scored in a career and the top five in steals. She currently sits 20th in points at 1,406 and 8th in steals with 242. Harrison sits at 916 points for her career.