Honor Huff’s Three-Point Barrage Earns Big 12 Starting Five Nod

The Big 12 Conference announced its weekly men’s basketball award winners, and West Virginia University guard Honor Huff was named to the Big 12 Starting Five by a panel of media members who cover the league.

Huff recorded back-to-back 24-point performances last week, the fourth time this season he has reached that total and the third consecutive game he has done so to earn his first Big 12 weekly award of the season.

The Brooklyn, New York, native went 5-of-7 from three-point range in the first half against Little Rock, scoring 15 points before knocking down three more triples in the second half to finish 8-of-11 from beyond the arc to finish with 24 points.

Huff followed that performance with another 24-point outing in a double-overtime loss to Ohio State on Saturday. After being held to three points in the first half, he found his rhythm in the second half, scoring 10 points and twice gave the Mountaineers the lead in overtime with a pair of threes.

Huff's 13 made threes last week led the country and currenly is the NCAA leader in three-pointers made with 49.

Huff and the Mountaineers are off for finals week at WVU and will return to action on Monday, Dec. 22 against Mississippi Valley State. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

Big 12 Player of the Week

Nov. 10 - Koa Peat, Arizona & Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Nov. 17 - Kingston Flemings, Houston

Nov. 24 - P.J. Haggerty, K-State

Dec. 1 - Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Dec. 8 - Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Dec. 15 - Melvin Council Jr., Kansas

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Nov. 10 - Koa Peat, Arizona

Nov. 17 - Kingston Flemings, Houston

Nov. 24 - Koa Peat, Arizona

Dec. 1 - Moe Odum, Arizona State

Dec. 8 - Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

Dec. 15 - Melvin Council Jr., Kansas

Big 12 Starting Five

Brayden Burries, Arizona

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Melvin Council Jr., Kansas (player and newcomer)

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Honor Huff, West Virginia

