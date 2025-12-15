Honor Huff’s Three-Point Barrage Earns Big 12 Starting Five Nod
The Big 12 Conference announced its weekly men’s basketball award winners, and West Virginia University guard Honor Huff was named to the Big 12 Starting Five by a panel of media members who cover the league.
Huff recorded back-to-back 24-point performances last week, the fourth time this season he has reached that total and the third consecutive game he has done so to earn his first Big 12 weekly award of the season.
The Brooklyn, New York, native went 5-of-7 from three-point range in the first half against Little Rock, scoring 15 points before knocking down three more triples in the second half to finish 8-of-11 from beyond the arc to finish with 24 points.
Huff followed that performance with another 24-point outing in a double-overtime loss to Ohio State on Saturday. After being held to three points in the first half, he found his rhythm in the second half, scoring 10 points and twice gave the Mountaineers the lead in overtime with a pair of threes.
Huff's 13 made threes last week led the country and currenly is the NCAA leader in three-pointers made with 49.
Huff and the Mountaineers are off for finals week at WVU and will return to action on Monday, Dec. 22 against Mississippi Valley State. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Big 12 Player of the Week
Nov. 10 - Koa Peat, Arizona & Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
Nov. 17 - Kingston Flemings, Houston
Nov. 24 - P.J. Haggerty, K-State
Dec. 1 - Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
Dec. 8 - Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State
Dec. 15 - Melvin Council Jr., Kansas
Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
Nov. 10 - Koa Peat, Arizona
Nov. 17 - Kingston Flemings, Houston
Nov. 24 - Koa Peat, Arizona
Dec. 1 - Moe Odum, Arizona State
Dec. 8 - Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor
Dec. 15 - Melvin Council Jr., Kansas
Big 12 Starting Five
Brayden Burries, Arizona
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Melvin Council Jr., Kansas (player and newcomer)
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Honor Huff, West Virginia
Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.