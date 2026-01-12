Honor Huff Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Named to Starting Five
The Big 12 Conference announced its weekly men’s basketball honors Monday, with Honor Huff earning Newcomer of the Week recognition. The senior guard was also named to the Big 12 Starting Five for the second time this season.
Huff averaged 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead West Virginia to a pair of victories, highlighted by the program’s first AP Top 25 victory under first-year head coach Ross Hodge. In a 62–60 road win at Cincinnati Bearcats, Huff scored 24 points, matching his season high for the fourth time, and grabbed a career-best eight rebounds. He accounted for five of the Mountaineers’ final 10 points to overcome a late five-point deficit.
The Brooklyn (NY) native followed that performance with 23 points and seven rebounds in an 86–75 win over No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks, connecting on four three-pointers in the victory.
On the season, Huff leads the Mountaineers in scoring at 17.5 points per game and ranks second nationally with 64 made three-pointers.
Big 12 Player of the Week
Nov. 10 - Koa Peat, Arizona & Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
Nov. 17 - Kingston Flemings - Houston
Nov. 24 - P.J. Haggerty - K-State
Dec. 1 - Joshua Jefferson - Iowa State
Dec. 8 - Milan Momcilovic - Iowa State
Dec. 15 - Melvin Council Jr. - Kansas
Dec. 22 - Christian Anderson - Texas Tech
Dec. 30 - AJ Dybantsa - BYU
Jan. 5 - JT Toppin - Texas Tech
Jan. 12 - Richie Saunders - BYU
Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
Nov. 10 - Koa Peat - Arizona
Nov. 17 - Kingston Flemings - Houston
Nov. 24 - Koa Peat - Arizona
Dec. 1 - Moe Odum - Arizona State
Dec. 8 - Tounde Yessoufou - Baylor
Dec. 15 - Melvin Council Jr. - Kansas
Dec. 22 - LeJuan Watts - Texas Tech
Dec. 30 - AJ Dybantsa - BYU
Jan. 5 - AJ Dybantsa - BYU
Jan. 12 - Honor Huff - West Virginia
Big 12 Starting Five
Massamba Diop - Arizona State
Richie Saunders - BYU (player)
Kingston Flemings - Houston
Darryn Peterson - Kansas
Honor Huff - West Virginia (newcomer)
