How to Watch & Listen to No. 21 West Virginia vs. No. 24 Oklahoma State
The No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers (16-4, 6-3) host the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (18-3, 8-2) on Saturday for the 30th meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Series History
West Virginia leads 15-14
Last Meeting: Oklahoma State 64, WVU 57 (Jan. 8, 2025, Stillwater, OK)
When: Saturday, February 1
Location: Morgantown, West Virginia, WVU Coliseum (14,000)
Tip-off: 12:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPNU
Announcers: Brenda VanLengen and Brooke Weisbrod
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers (16-4, 6-3) host the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (18-3, 8-2) on Saturday for the 30th meeting between the two programs. Oklahoma State features three scoring in double figures, led by Stailee Heard’s 17.0 points per game. Micah Gray (13.9) and Anna Gret Asi (11.9) also average double-figure scoring. Heard leads the Cowgirls in rebounds (8.1) and steals (1.8) while Jadyn Wooten’s 3.8 assists lead the team.
- The Cowgirls have raced out to an 8-2 record in conference play with its only losses coming at home against Kansas and on the road against Houston. OSU is 4-1 in true road games this season.
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly (19.4), junior guard Jordan Harrison (13.7) and junior guard Sydney Shaw (12.4) pace the Mountaineers scoring production this season. Quinerly’s scoring average is the fourth best in the conference and 27th in the nation.
- Harrison’s 5.0 assists per game leads WVU and ranks 8th in the Big 12. Senior guard Kyah Watson has grabbed 7.7 rebounds per game which ranks fifth in the Big 12 while her 3.1 steals per game ranks second and Quinerly’s 3.2 steals per game is first.
- The Big 12’s leaders in steals last season, Quinerly (61), Watson (62) and Harrison (41), are at it again this season averaging over two steals per contest. Junior guard Sydney Shaw and Senior guard Sydney Woodley have also gotten in on the action with 39 and 36 steals this season, giving WVU five players with 35+ steals through 20 games.
- The Mountaineers have forced 15+ turnovers in every game this season, including 20+ in 16 games, to average 25.4 per game. The mark ranks second in the nation. The Mountaineers have forced 30-plus turnovers in six games, including a season-high 44. WVU ranks second in the nation with 14.6 steals per game and holds a +9.5 turnover margin.
- West Virginia is averaging 79.6 points per game while outscoring their opponents by an average of 25.5 points.
- Quinerly currently sits No. 8 on the all-time scoring list with 1,732, and behind Hall of Famer Kate Bulger (2001-04) with 1,733. Talisha Hargis in No. 6 on the all-time scoring list with 1,751 points. Quinerly is 4th in steals with 292 and sits just one away from catching Hall of Famer Rosemary Kosiorek (1989-92) who has 293.